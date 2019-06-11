Delmar Earl Jack, 82, of Pumpkin Center, died on Monday June 10, 2019 at home.

He was born on Dec. 2, 1936, in Kittanning, to the late Earl and Wilda (Younkins) Jack.

Delmar was a retired bricklayer.

He was raised in the Union Baptist Church on Cadogan Slate Lick Road.

He was a member of Masonic Lodge No. 244 & F & AM and the Bricklayers Union Local.

He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren at his farm lovingly known as "Pappy Jack's Farm."

Delmar enjoyed gardening, cooking, and ice cream at any time of the day.

Delmar leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Betty Jack, to whom he was married for 61 years; son, Harvey Jack, of Kittanning; daughters, Janine (Brian) Muir, of Kittanning, and Joan (Joe) Rodriquez, of Moon Township; grandsons, Jared (Kayla) Jack, of Kittanning, and Evan (Shannon) Jack, of Kittanning; granddaughters: Janessa (Jesse) Shriver, of Kittanning, Jalissa (Greg) Jacobs, of York, Selea Rodriquez, of Moon Township, and Seanna Rodriquez, of Moon Township; six great-grandchildren: Garrett and Alyna Jack, Nixon and Cullen Jack, and Eli and Spencer Jacobs; and sisters, Pauline (the late James) Fichthorn, of Kittanning; and Lola (Doug) Buchan, of Kittanning; and brother-in-law, the Rev. William, Jr., (Jane) Morgan, of Florida.

Delmar was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Wilda Jack.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, from 4-8 p.m., where a Masonic service will be held at 6:45 p.m. Additional viewing will be in the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Thursday June 13, 2019, with his brother-in-law, the Rev. William M. Morgan, Jr., officiating. Burial will follow in Slate Lick Cemetery. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.