Delores I. Ferraro
1937 - 2020
Delores I. Ferraro, 83, of Kittanning, passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on June 3, 1937, in Kittanning, to David A. and Isabella I. (Schall) Brown

Delores was a 1955 graduate of Elderton High School. She was a lifelong resident of the Kittanning area and a member of St. Luke's United Church of Christ. Delores was a public notary for many years as well as the secretary of Ferraro Enterprises with her husband, Tony. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, gardening, baking and canning. Delores will be lovingly remembered as being a friend to everyone.

Her memory will be cherished by her sons: Jim Ferraro and wife, Kim, of Kittanning, John Ferraro and wife, Carol, of Virginia, Keith Bowser and wife, Karen, of Kittanning and Richard Ferraro and wife, Tamara, of Molla, Ore.; daughters, Rose Allen and husband, Jim, of Golden, Mo., Karen A. Keagle, of Kittanning, Toni Lynne Stirling and husband, Scott, of Kittanning, and Denise Dunn and husband, Dan, of Kittanning; three sisters: Geraldine McIntyre, of Kittanning, Nancy Cravener and husband, Donald, of Butler and Janie Cravener, of Butler; 21 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Delores was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Tony Ferraro, whom she married on July 12, 1974, and who passed away on Jan. 16, 2014; a son-inlaw, Timothy Keagle, Sr., and a brother, David A. Brown.

Friends and families will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning.

Additional visitation will be held from on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at the St. Luke's United Church of Christ, 333 N. McKean St., Kittanning, from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. with Pastor Nancy Dunmire and the Rev. Edward Walters co-officiating.

Entombment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington.

Memorial contributions can be made in Delores' honor to the Richard G. Laube Cancer Center, One Nolte Drive, Kittanning, PA 16201.

Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend the service you may send a condolence to Delores' family by visiting: bauerfuneral.com.



Published in Leader Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
