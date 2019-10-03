|
Delores Mae (Trithart) Johns-Weister, 87, of Kittanning, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in ACMH Hospital.
She was born on Sept. 4, 1932, in Kittanning, to the late Clark and Mary (Slagle) Trithart.
She was a homemaker, who attended Family Life Church. She enjoyed needle point, making quilts, cooking and baking.
Delores leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons: Calvin, Jr. (Patti) Johns, of Kittanning, James, Sr. (Doris) Johns, of Kingsland, Ga., Charles (Delores) Johns, of Kittanning, Clark (Susie) Johns, of East Brady and Robert Johns, of Cadogan; daughter, Mary (Chuck) Himes, of Brockway; stepson, Joe (Renee) Weister, of Rural Valley; sister, Shirley (Ed) Toy, of Kittanning; brother, Ralph (Nancy Jo) Trithart, of Kittanning; 17 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; six step grandchildren; and eight step great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Calvin Dale Johns and her second husband, Delbert Weister; brother, Edgar Trithart; and infant daughter, Brenda Jean Johns.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, from 5-9 p.m. Additional viewing will be in the funeral home on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Eric Damon officiating. Entombment will follow in Lawn Haven Burial Estates. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.