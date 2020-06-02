Delphine Rose (Cousins) Harmon
1935 - 2020
Delphine Rose (Cousins) Harmon, 84, of Kittanning, passed away peacefully at Punxsutawney Hospital on Sunday, May 31, 2020.She was born Aug. 11, 1935, in Templeton, to the late William and Grace (Slagle) Cousins.Delphine was a devoted ACMH nurse's aide for 20 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, attending Sunday church and the yearly Dayton Fair. Delphine was known for her baked beans and republican pie.She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters: Amy (Dave) Lemmon, of Charlotte, N.C., Lisa Cone, of Kittanning, Pa., Stacey Clayton, of Derry, Pa., and Shawnee (Tom) Bush, of Punxsutawney, Pa.; 19 grandchildren: Cortney, Cale, Aaron, Arik, Keith, Dennis, Dan, Adam, Jada, Abram, Arley, Koleman, Jacob, Kevin, Anastasia, Lincoln, Noah, Tommy and Jamie; 11 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Jody Earl, of Hudson, Mich.In addition to her parents, Delphine was preceded in death by her husband, James Harmon; daughter and sonin law, Cynthia and Michael Gibson; and brothers: William "Bud" Cousins and John Cousins.The family would like to extend sincere gratitude to the staff at Punxsutawney Hospital and Autumn Oaks Senior Living.A celebration of Delphine's life will be held at a later date.Arrangements are entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Published in Leader Times on Jun. 2, 2020.
