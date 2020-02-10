|
Delson D. "Doc" Johns, 85, of Craigsville, died on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in ACMH Hospital.
He was born on July 30, 1934, in Craigsville, to the late David & Birdie (Bowser) Johns.
Doc worked at Tileyard, Pullman Standard, and Henry Shaffer Construction.
He was a USMC Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict.
Doc was a former West Franklin Township supervisor and a member of Craigsville United Methodist Church.
He also was a former board member of the Worthington West Franklin Parks and Recreation Committee and the Worthington-West Franklin Joint Water Authority.
Doc enjoyed going to the Worthington Civic Center.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory: his wife of 63 years, Janet (Cox) Johns, whom he married Dec. 25, 1956; a son, Dave (Laurie) Johns; two daughters: Patti (Chuck) Anthony and Vicki (Artie) Pyle; seven granddaughters: Nicole (Nick) Geraci, Heather Johns, Courtney (Marcos) Romero, Lacey Brocious (Casey Harkleroad), Dayna (Matt) Anthony, Shannon (Mike) Miller, and Crista (Steven) Clowser; a grandson, Matthew (Ashley) Johns; 17 great grandchildren: Jacen Kalbaugh, Avah Johns, Logan Miller, Abbygail Miller, Kyla Clowser, Kole Clowser, Karly Clowser, Brentley Johns, Liliana Romero, Jade Romero, Kendall Geraci, London Brocious, Harper Brocious, Berkley Brocious, Mason Anthony, Maddox Anthony and Declan Anthony; and a sister, Rita Levy
In addition to his parents, Doc was preceded in death by two sisters: Olabelle Huth and Betty Johns.
A private service will be held at the Craigsville United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Michael B. Coats officiating
