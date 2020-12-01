Denis L. Loose, 67, of Chicora, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Chicora Medical Center.

He was born April 5, 1953, in Bradys Bend, to the late John V. and Nellie M. (Snyder) Loose.

Denis was formerly employed as a janitor at East Brady High School. He enjoyed hunting and Pittsburgh Steelers football.

Denis is survived by his brother, Paul Loose, of Burke, Va.; brother, Robert (Shirley) Loose, of Hillsville, Pa.; sister Muriel (Bill) McLay, of Cowansville; brother, Harvey (Barb) Loose, of East Brady; and sisters-inlaw, Ruth Loose, of Karns City and Shirley Loose, of Chicora.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, David and Don Loose; and sister-in-law, Barbara Loose.

A private family viewing was held on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Cowansville, with the Rev. Paul DeBacco officiating.

Interment was in the Bradys Bend Cemetery.

