Dennis Lee "Denny" Yount, 51, of Brick Church, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital. He was born Nov. 16, 1967, in Kittanning, the son of Ervin S. and Elaine (Hetrick) Yount. Denny graduated from Ford City High School and Lenape Vo-Tech in 1986, and worked as a maintenance supervisor for Belleville International. He was known to fix anything and he enjoyed helping people. In his spare time, he loved to hunt and send meme's to his friends on Facebook. Denny loved spending time with family and friends but nothing compared to the time he spent with his grandchildren and dog, Ginger. He will best be remembered for his infectious laugh and good sense of humor. His memory will be cherished by his mother, Elaine Yount, of Brick Church; son, Anthony P. Yount and fiancée, Lindsey Merlock, of Ford City; a daughter, Megan M. Yount and fiancé, Justin Cousins, of Kittanning; five grandchildren, Eli Yount, Natalie Yount, Gavin Cousins, Kaleb Cousins, and Madeline Cousins; two brothers, Barry D. Yount, of Brick Church, and Terry S. Yount and wife, Adrienne, of Brick Church; numerous nieces and nephews; and his special dog, who was his best friend, Ginger. He was preceded in death by his father, Ervin S. Yount. Friends will be received from 7-9 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019, and 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton. Additional visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. Barbara Love officiating. Interment will be in Cochran's Mills United Methodist Cemetery, Burrell Township, Armstrong County. Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Clark Chapel Funeral Home, PO Box 997, Kittanning, PA 16201, to help assist the family with funeral expenses. Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. To send an online condolence to Denny's family or view a video tribute honoring his life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.