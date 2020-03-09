|
Devona K. (Lukehart) "Sis" Reigh, 87, of South Bend Township, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family in her home.
Born Sept. 24, 1932, in South Bend Township, she was the daughter of the late Reese and Hazel (Christy) Lukehart. Devona lived in South Bend Township all her life.
She was employed by Stewart Bus Lines for many years as a bus driver until her retirement in 2002. Devona was also a caregiver for many years.
She was a member of the West Lebanon Church of God.
Devona enjoyed reading, listening to Gospel music, and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Reigh, on Sept. 19, 2005; a daughter, Barbara Reigh, in 1953; a son, Wesley Reigh, in 1978; and a brother, Worth Lukehart.
She is survived by her children: Yvonne (Paul) Frailey of Elders Ridge; Donald (Jennifer) Reigh of South Bend Township; grandchildren, Chad Frailey of Elders Ridge; Ashely (Adam) Quinn of Kittanning; Nathan (Megan) Reigh of South Bend Township; Corey Reigh of Pittsburgh; great-grandchildren, Aaron, Adalyn, Ava and Asher Quinn of Kittanning; siblings, Erma Kordel of Saltsburg; Regina (Wayne) Learn of Girty; Clair (Marjorie) Lukehart of Orchard Hills; Merle (Peg) Lukehart of Shelocta; Ken (Donna) Lukehart of Warren, Ohio; Donald (Karen) Lukehart of Akron, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in the Curran Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 100 Owens View Ave. Apollo, PA. Services will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, with the Rev. John M. Henry officiating. Burial will follow in South Bend Cemetery.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.