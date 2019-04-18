Diana Louise (George) Piper, 63, of Rural Valley, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in her residence with her family and friends by her side.

She was born on Sept. 8, 1955, in Kittanning, to the late David R., Sr., and Alice Irene (Moorehead) George.

Diana was a homemaker and a member of Sagamore Wesleyan Methodist Church.

She loved spending time with her grandkids and going to camp and gardening.

Diana leaves behind to cherish her memory includes her husband, Dennis Lee Piper, Sr.; daughters, Alice L. (Rick) Baker, of Freeport, and Beth A. Koffman, of Kittanning; son, Dennis L. Piper, Jr., of Kittanning; daughters, Cathy S. Piper, of Rural Valley, and Erica J. Rosenberger, of Rural Valley; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, David R., Jr., (Judith Colin) George, of Indianola, and William A. (Donna) George, of Spring Church; and 17 nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara D. Moorehead, and two brothers, Dennis E. and Donald G. George.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, April 19, 2019, in the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Additional viewing will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Thaddeus Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences can be expressed to Diana's family at www.snydercrissman.com.