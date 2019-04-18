Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
253 N Grant Ave
Kittanning, PA 16201
(724) 543-1759
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Piper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana Louise (George) Piper

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Diana Louise (George) Piper Obituary

Diana Louise (George) Piper, 63, of Rural Valley, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in her residence with her family and friends by her side.

She was born on Sept. 8, 1955, in Kittanning, to the late David R., Sr., and Alice Irene (Moorehead) George.

Diana was a homemaker and a member of Sagamore Wesleyan Methodist Church.

She loved spending time with her grandkids and going to camp and gardening.

Diana leaves behind to cherish her memory includes her husband, Dennis Lee Piper, Sr.; daughters, Alice L. (Rick) Baker, of Freeport, and Beth A. Koffman, of Kittanning; son, Dennis L. Piper, Jr., of Kittanning; daughters, Cathy S. Piper, of Rural Valley, and Erica J. Rosenberger, of Rural Valley; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, David R., Jr., (Judith Colin) George, of Indianola, and William A. (Donna) George, of Spring Church; and 17 nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara D. Moorehead, and two brothers, Dennis E. and Donald G. George.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, April 19, 2019, in the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Additional viewing will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Thaddeus Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences can be expressed to Diana's family at www.snydercrissman.com.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now