Diane J. Pauline, 68, of Ford City, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her residence.She was born March 29, 1952, in Kittanning.Diane was a member of West Kittanning Grace Brethren Church. She had formerly worked at ACMH Hospital in the dietary department, and also at Choice in Ford City. She enjoyed crocheting, playing the lottery and watching sports and soap operas. She is survived by her mother, Berdella (Bowser) McKinley; her husband, Jerald R. Pauline, whom she married on Aug. 2, 1975; a sister, Donna (Ron) Parks, of Cabot; a brother, Daniel McKinley, of Fenelton; and several nieces and nephews.Diane was preceded in death by her father, Norman L. McKinley, and her paternal and maternal grandparents.Due to current regulations concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation and services will be held privately. Interment will be in Brush Valley Brethren Cemetery. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences at www.welchfh.com.Arrangements are entrusted to Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City.
Published in Leader Times on May 2, 2020.