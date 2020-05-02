Diane J. Pauline
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane J. Pauline, 68, of Ford City, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her residence.She was born March 29, 1952, in Kittanning.Diane was a member of West Kittanning Grace Brethren Church. She had formerly worked at ACMH Hospital in the dietary department, and also at Choice in Ford City. She enjoyed crocheting, playing the lottery and watching sports and soap operas. She is survived by her mother, Berdella (Bowser) McKinley; her husband, Jerald R. Pauline, whom she married on Aug. 2, 1975; a sister, Donna (Ron) Parks, of Cabot; a brother, Daniel McKinley, of Fenelton; and several nieces and nephews.Diane was preceded in death by her father, Norman L. McKinley, and her paternal and maternal grandparents.Due to current regulations concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation and services will be held privately. Interment will be in Brush Valley Brethren Cemetery. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences at www.welchfh.com.Arrangements are entrusted to Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Welch Funeral Home
1032 4Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9041
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved