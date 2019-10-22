|
Diane L. Norris, 78, of Ford City, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Kittanning Care Center.
She was born July 18, 1941, in Ford City, to Jack and Mary Warcholak Neutrelle.
Diane enjoyed reading and doing puzzles.
She was a lifelong resident of her community.
Survivors include her fiance, Guy Beere, of Ford City; aunts, Betty Smith, of North Carolina and Rose Warcholak, of Kittanning; and a cousin, Gary Lobur, of Kittanning.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Ronald Neutrelle.
As per her wishes, private services were held. Interment was in St. Mary's Ukrainian Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.