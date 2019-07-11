Home

Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
253 N Grant Ave
Kittanning, PA 16201
(724) 543-1759
Diane Lynn (Edwards) Raimondi

Diane Lynn (Edwards) Raimondi, 63, of Kittanning, died on Sunday, July 7, 2019.

She was born on April 30, 1956, to the late James Earl and Doris (Beer) Edwards.

Diane was the owner and operator of The Downtown Bar & Grill in Kittanning.

She enjoyed cooking, reading, and being with her family.

Her kindness and generosity is what her family and friends will remember the most about her.

Diane leaves behind to cherish her memory a son, Michael James Raimondi, of Kittanning; a daughter, Alisha Diane (Raimondi) McCaffrey, of Stamford, Conn.; a granddaughter, Cecily Raimondi, of Kittanning; grandsons, Logan Raimondi, of Kittanning and Kellan McCaffrey, of Stamford, Conn.; a sister, Loretta (John) Williams, of Davie, Fla.; a sister-in-law, Cynthia Burns, of Stamford, Conn.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Abraham Raimondi.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, July 12, 2019, in the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 North Grant Ave., Kittanning, from 4 p.m. until time of services at 5 p.m. with the Rev. William J. Lechnar, of St. Mary Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Kittanning, officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Richard G. Laube Cancer Center, Kittanning. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

