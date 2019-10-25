Home

Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
832 E Brady Rd
Cowansville, PA 16218
(724) 548-1905
Dolores "June" (Smeltzer) Goodman

Dolores "June" (Smeltzer) Goodman Obituary

Dolores "June" (Smeltzer) Goodman, 86, of Kittanning, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

She was born Jan. 5, 1933, in Kittanning, to the late Boyd and Ida Mae (Wolfe) Smeltzer.

She worked at the cancer center in Kittanning, and in the snack bar at the Armstrong County Health Center. June was a member of the Montgomeryville Baptist Church in Adrian, and the American Legion Women's Auxiliary Post 325 in Cowansville.

She is survived by her son, Victor (Sherry) Goodman, of Kittanning; son, Lawrence (Tracey) Goodman, of Worthington; daughter, Annette Goodman; son, Mike (Ashley) Goodman, of Kittanning; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Ethel Lytle.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jewell "Bogg" Goodman; daughter, Judy Lynn Goodman; and sister Betty Daniels.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Snyder

Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in the funeral home with additional visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of the service with the Rev. Sue Foster officiating.

Interment will be in St. Mark's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Adrian. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

