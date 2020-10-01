1/
Dolores M. Baer
1932 - 2020
Dolores M. Baer, 88, of Freeport, passed away surrounded by family, on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Dolores was born in Ford City, on March 31, 1932, a daughter of the late Helen (Lefchik) Sekeras and Henry Kugel.

She was the widow of Edward M. Baer, who passed away in 1999. Dolores was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was past president of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the Archeological Society of PA. She was an avid fisherwoman, and also enjoyed hunting, gardening and camping.

Dolores is survived by three daughters: Janine Geibel, Roberta and Kirby Mehrhof and Charlene and James Johns; four grandchildren: Christopher and Jenna Johns, Jamison Geibel, Jordan Johns and Mara Johns; and six great-grandchildren: Zachary, Abbey and Kaitlyn Johns, Lynzee, Makenna and Gavin Myers.

There will be no public visitation.

A private funeral service will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery in Freeport, with Father Gilbert Gente officiating.

Redmond Funeral Home Inc., Freeport, is entrusted with the arrangements.

To send a condolence visit: redmondfuneralhomeinc.com



Published in Leader Times on Oct. 1, 2020.
