Dolores Valjean (Pell) Hays
Dolores Valjean (Pell) Hays, 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at her home in East Franklin Township, surrounded by her family.

She was born on Oct. 8, 1932, in Butler, to Nicholas and Rose (Murdock) Pell.

Dolores previously worked for Yockey Furniture in Worthington. She loved being around people, enjoyed visiting family and friends and never lost her great sense of humor. Dolores loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be lovingly remembered for making the best apple pies, and her ability to make everyone laugh.

Her memory will be cherished by her son, James Dean Hays and wife, Sherrie (Bowser), of Kittanning; her daughter, Janene Lynn (Hays) Mohney and husband, Randy, of Kittanning; her grandchildren: Tara (Hays) Jageman and husband, James, Shannon (Hays) Webb and husband, James and Justin Mohney and wife, Kaitlin (Hindman); six great-grandchildren: Sadie and Gabe Jageman, James, Becca, Ben and Marie Webb; and two nieces with whom she held a special bond, Kathy Tack, of Butler and Connie Jackman, of Herman. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 63 years, James Benton Hays, who passed away on Feb. 6, 2016; three brothers: Joe, Babe and Jim Pell; and two sisters, Mary Isabell and Linda McCormick.

At Dolores' request, services will be private.

Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dolores' honor to the Richard G. Laube Cancer Center, One Nolte Drive, Kittanning, PA 16201.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To leave an online condolence for Dolores' family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.



Published in Leader Times on Jun. 11, 2020.
