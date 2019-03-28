Home

Bauer-Bly Funeral Home Inc
125 E Main St
Dayton, PA 16222
(814) 257-8512
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church
2540 Dayton Smicksburg Road
Dayton, PA
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church
2540 Dayton Smicksburg Road
Dayton, PA
Dona E. Crytzer, 76, of Dayton, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital.

She was born June 22, 1942, in Sagamore, to Elmer C. and Margaret (Schrecengost) Uplinger.

Dona graduated from Shannock Valley High School and was formerly employed as a bus driver with Mid County Transit. She was a member of the Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church, where she served as an Elder. In her younger years, Dona was a 4-H Leader. She had a passion for breeding and training horses, showing quarter horses, and looked forward to the Dayton Fair each year. Dona enjoyed going to the Rural Valley Senior Center, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She will be sadly missed by her son, Eddie E. Crytzer and wife, Jennifer, of Dayton; grandchildren, Ethan and Addison Crytzer; and sister, Connie Shick, of Rural Valley.

Dona was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elder E. Crytzer, Jr, who passed away Dec. 1, 2002; brother, Donald Uplinger; and sister, Freda Mikita.

Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church, 2540 Dayton Smicksburg Road, Dayton, with the Rev. Sheila Wadding officiating. Interment will be in Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Cemetery. Arrangements are handled by Bauer Bly Funeral Home, Inc. To send a condolence to Dona's family or view a tribute honoring her life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

