Donald E. Crawford
1939 - 2020
Donald E. Crawford, 81, of Kittanning, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at UPMC St. Margaret's Hospital.

He was born Sept. 14, 1939, in Chicora, to the late Edward E. and Edith E. Crawford.

Don was a lifelong resident of the area. He was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Kittanning. He was retired and also belonged to the Kittanning Eagles. He enjoyed walking, golfing, fishing and riding his motorcycle.

Don is survived by his wife, Mary J. Crawford; daughter, Donna (Gene) Doss, of Pasadena, Md.; son, Harold (Stacy) Crawford, of Kittanning; grandchildren: Heather Doss, of Pasadena, Md., Madison Doss, of Pasadena, Md., Sean Bowser, of Kittanning, Paige Bowser, of Adrian and Cierra Bowser, of Kittanning; great-grandchildren: Nevaeh Wilton, of Pasadena, Md., Cameron Wilton, of Pasadena, Md. and Rosalynn Bowser, of Kittanning; brother, Franklin

D. Crawford, of Kittanning; sister, Judy C. Anthony, of Kittanning; sister, Diane (Herb) Wagner, of Kittanning; sister, Doris (Jim) Brison, of Kittanning; brother, Rocky Dean (Cathy) Crawford, of Ford City; sister, Susan Barton, of Chicora; and sister, Bonnie (Charles) Anthony, of Adrian.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Edward E. and Edith E. Crawford; brothers: Edward L. "Vern" Crawford, Harold L. "Dizz" Crawford, Robert J. "Jack" Crawford, Charles L. Crawford and an infant boy, Crawford; and sisters Patricia P. Booher and Barbara Bemish.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in the funeral home, where there will be additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, with the Rev. Dana Wilmot officiating.

Interment will be in the Kittanning Cemetery.

Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering and follow all CDC/ health safety guidelines.

For more information please visit: snydercrissman.com.



Published in Leader Times on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
DEC
7
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
DEC
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
DEC
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
