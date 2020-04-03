Home

Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
Donald E. Kirkwood Sr.

Donald E. Kirkwood Sr. Obituary

Donald E. Kirkwood, Sr., 83, of Ford City, passed away to be with his Lord and Savior on March 18, 2020.

He was born on Dec. 27, 1936, in Kittanning, to Woodrow Kirkwood, Sr. and Cleo (Umbaugh) Kirkwood.

He was married to Sandra L. (Brandstetter) Kirkwood.

Kirkwood was a lifelong resident of the area, and was employed as a iron worker for Henkles & McCoy.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was the commander of the Ford City American Legion. He was an advocate CB radio operator. He enjoyed hunting. He also enjoyed watching WWE and golf when he wasn't golfing, as well as bowling.

He was dedicated to placing the U.S. Flag on the graves of veterans during holidays, such as Veterans Day and Memorial Day.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters Catherine (Roger) Renfrew of Fryburg, and Ruth Ann (Mark) Bowser of Templeton; sons Donald E. Kirkwood, Jr. of Pittsburgh, and Charles Kirkwood of Butler; sisters Penny McKain of Kittanning, and Barb Kirkwood of Florida; brothers Woodrow Kirkwood, Jr. of Ford City, and Robert Kirkwood of Ford City; grandchildren Clarence Walker III, Tabitha Lynn Fosnot, Tressa Kirkwood, Nicole Martinkovich, Ashly Bowser, Mark Bowser, Courtney Bowser, Shani Bowser, and Jeremiah Kirkwood; great-grandchildren Alyssa, Alayna, Angel, Lucas, Clay, Jeffrey, Roger, Ariel, Jazelle, Ravenna, Wyatt, Carter, Cayden, Aubrey, and Usher.

He was preceded in death by a accommodation of brothers and sisters.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Mantini Funeral Home, Inc, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

All contributions, instead of flowers, can be made to Mantini Funeral Home, Inc.

