Donald Edward Rearick, 95, of Elderton, Pa., passed away to be with his Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at his home.

He was born June 22, 1925, in Atwood, Pa., the son of Violet (Weaver) Templeton.

Don was a lifetime resident of the area and honorably served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. During the war, he served with the USSN 58th Division. He served aboard the U.S.S. Edwin A. Howard, DE-346. He served in the Pacific, Asiatic and European Theatres. He earned six awards and service medals during the war serving as a Seaman First Class. He participated in the European African-Middle Eastern, Philippine liberation and the American campaign. Don was a witness to the signing of the surrender of Japan.

Don was a mechanic and operator for 44 years with the Operating Engineers, Local No. 66, retiring in 1990. He was a member of Elderton Presbyterian Church and in his free time enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on old tractors and attending steam shows. He loved spending time with his family and especially cherished the time he had with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His memory will be carried on with love by his wife, Janet Lucille (Rearic) Rearick, whom he married Dec. 29, 1950; sons, Donald Keith Rearick and wife, Sharon, of Indiana, Pa., and Kevin D. Rearick and wife, Betsy, of Shelocta; grandchildren: Jason Rearick and wife, Lora, of Indiana, Pa., Jeremy Rearick, of Indiana, Pa., Andrew Rearick and wife, Michelle, of Fort Hood, Texas and Emily Shaffer and husband, Richard, of Kittanning; and great-grandchildren: Abigail, William, Joshua and Samuel Rearick, Jillian and Reed Shaffer and Ethan Rearick.

He was preceded in death by his mother; grandson, Benjamin Rearick, who died March 1, 2014; an infant great-grandson, Gavin Shaffer; and half-sister, Ruth Templeton, who died in 1980.

Family and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton, Pa.

Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the Clark Chapel Funeral Home, Elderton, Pa., with the Rev. Dr. Angel De La Cruz officiating.

Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Burial will be in Elderton Cemetery, Elderton, where military honors will be presented by American Legion Honor Guard.

Contributions may be made in Donald's honor to Butterfly Hill Preschool, 113 N. Main St., Elderton, PA 15736.

