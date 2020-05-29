Donald L. Silvis, 73, of Rural Valley, formerly of Goheenville and Franklin, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital.He was born on March 20, 1947, in Boggs Township, to Wallace F. and Ilene B. (Shick) Silvis.Don was a 1965 graduate of Dayton Joint High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict. He retired from USAir as a weight and balance engineer. Don could often be found outdoors; he enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing. He made friends easily and liked visiting with his neighbors. Don was a good neighbor to everyone and was loved by everyone who knew him.His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Mary (Hill) Elko Silvis, whom he reconnected with at their 50th class reunion and married on Aug. 12, 2017; two daughters, Dr. Jennifer L. Silvis and husband, Brett J. Smith, of Sidman, Pa., and Nicole Laskowsky and husband, Mickey, of Pittsburgh; three step-children: Michelle Lybarger and husband, Doug, of Rural Valley, Mark Elko and wife, Tracy, of and Melissa Olinger and husband, Jarrod, of Kittanning; six grandchildren: Jessica Melton, Alyssa Lybarger, Derek Lybarger, Mace Elko, Bryce Olinger and Ethan Kolodziej; a great-grandchild, Titan Melton; a brother, Duane Silvis and wife, Melanie, of Kittanning; two sisters, Thelma Early, of Kittanning and Beverly Groft and husband, Bob, of Shippenville; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved Yorkie, Jimmy.He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother in-law, Merle Early.Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, 125 E. Main St., Dayton.Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church, 2540 Dayton Smicksburg Road, Dayton, with Pastor Sheila Wadding officiating.Interment will be in the Dayton Glade Run Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made in Don's honor to Orphans of the Storm, PO Box 838, Kittanning, PA 16201.Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, Inc.For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Don's family or view a tribute video honoring his life, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times from May 29 to May 30, 2020.