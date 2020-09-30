Donald Paul Costanzo, 71, of Kittanning, passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

He was born Dec. 29, 1948, in Kittanning, a son of the late Louis and Virginia (White) Costanzo.

He was a foreman at PennDOT. He belonged to the Union First Presbyterian Church in Cowansville, where he volunteered for church dinners and sang in the church choir. Donald enjoyed shopping, going on drives and sightseeing. He also enjoyed gun bashes and traveling with the cruisers. Donald enjoyed helping anyone in need.

Left behind to cherish his memory includes his wife, Linda Costanzo; a daughter, Brenda Bullers; a son, Bryan Costanzo; sisters, Joyce Svitesic and Lorraine Hawk; a sister-in-law, Nancy Costanzo; a special friend, Payton Cushey; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Blaine Costanzo; and half-brother, Art Costanzo.

Friends will be received from 2-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. An additional hour of visitation will be held on Friday at Union First Presbyterian Church, 824 East Brady Road, Cowansville, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Colleen McFarland officiating.

Guests are asked to wear a mask or face covering and follow all CDC health/safety protocols.

Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.