1/
Donald Paul Costanzo
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Donald Paul Costanzo, 71, of Kittanning, passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

He was born Dec. 29, 1948, in Kittanning, a son of the late Louis and Virginia (White) Costanzo.

He was a foreman at PennDOT. He belonged to the Union First Presbyterian Church in Cowansville, where he volunteered for church dinners and sang in the church choir. Donald enjoyed shopping, going on drives and sightseeing. He also enjoyed gun bashes and traveling with the cruisers. Donald enjoyed helping anyone in need.

Left behind to cherish his memory includes his wife, Linda Costanzo; a daughter, Brenda Bullers; a son, Bryan Costanzo; sisters, Joyce Svitesic and Lorraine Hawk; a sister-in-law, Nancy Costanzo; a special friend, Payton Cushey; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Blaine Costanzo; and half-brother, Art Costanzo.

Friends will be received from 2-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. An additional hour of visitation will be held on Friday at Union First Presbyterian Church, 824 East Brady Road, Cowansville, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Colleen McFarland officiating.

Guests are asked to wear a mask or face covering and follow all CDC health/safety protocols.

Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Union First Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Union First Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved