Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
475 Church Road Extension
Kittanning, PA
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
475 Church Road Extension
Kittanning, PA
Donald Paul "Goudy" Ridinger Sr.


1957 - 2019
Donald Paul "Goudy" Ridinger Sr. Obituary

Donald Paul "Goudy" Ridinger, Sr., 61, of Ford City, lost his battle to cancer, Monday, July 15, 2019, at home.

He was born Dec. 7, 1957, in Kittannng, to the late William and Wanda (Grafton) Ridinger.

He was a lifelong resident of Armstrong County, and was a laborer with the Freeport Brick Yard and Creekside Mushroom Mine.

Don served in the Pennsylvania National Guard for 21 years.

He was a member of the Union Baptist Church in Kittanning.

Don enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Donald is survived by his sister, Wannetta Wilding, of Ford City; sister, LouAnn (Malcolm) Heilman, of Kittanning; brother, John (Karen) Ridinger, of Kittanning; brother, Cliff (Pam) Ridinger, of Kittanning; sister, Carol (Larry) Smith, of Ford City; brother, James (Cheryl) Ridinger, of Kittanning; sister in-law, Molly Ridinger, of Ford City, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his companion of 41 years, Nancy Crissman; a son, Donald Paul Ridinger, Jr.; a daughter, Angela Marie Ridinger; parents, William and Wanda Ridinger; brothers: William, Ronald, and Larry Ridinger; and two nieces, Wendy Ridinger and Allison Logan.

A memorial gathering will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Union Baptist Church, 475 Church Road Extension, Kittanning, PA 16201, a memorial service will be held immediately following at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jonathan Hill officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to the funeral home. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

