|
Donald R. Kough, 75, of Ford City, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born Sept. 1, 1944, in Cleveland, Ohio.
A veteran of the U.S. Marines, he served in the Vietnam War. Mr. Kough attended the First Baptist Church of Ford City. He was employed as a coal miner, and worked for CONSOL Coal in the Emily Mine. He was a member of the UMWA and the V.A. He enjoyed reading, watching movies, doing jigsaw puzzles, playing with his grandchildren, and sitting on his swing.
He is survived by his mother, Edna (Shaffer) Kough; his wife, Diane (Flanders) Kough; three children: Brandon Kough, of Bakersfield, Calif., Kellie Kough, of Ford City, and Kristin Kough, of Ford City; his grandchildren: Benjamin, Kian, and Kara Kough; brothers, Christopher (Anna) Kough, of Indiana, and Dennis (Karen) Kough, of Elderton; sisters, Ruth (Frank) Cole, of Sarver, and Mary Ann Evans, of Florida; and a half brother, Gary (Debbie) Rowe.
He was preceded in death by father, George Kough; a sister, Freda Smith; and a brother, Robert Kough.
Services will be held privately. Arrangements are under the care of Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City. To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.