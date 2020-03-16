|
Donald Ray Boarts, 81, of Kittanning, passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
He was born on March 11, 1939, in Kittanning to Ray Boarts and June (Schrecengost) Kunkle.
He was a proud member of the U.S. Army, serving from 1962 to 1968.
He spent the majority of his life working as an auto-
body repairman.
He enjoyed most of his free time working in the garage on his vehicles, watching NASCAR, fishing, camping, and spending time with his family.
On March 12, 1966, he married his loving wife, Dorothy (Clever) Boarts of Kittanning.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; daughter, Cheryl (husband, William) Meisenholder, of Florida; sons, Mark Boarts and Ray Boarts, both of Kittanning; brothers and sisters, Gerald (wife, Carol) Boarts, of Crestline, Ohio, Richard Boarts (girlfriend, Patty), of Cadogan, Sis (Bob) Adams, of Kittanning, and LaWanna Rehak, of Ford City; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Robin Boarts; son, Michael Boarts; and most recently, his son, David Boarts.
Friends will be received from 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning.
Additional visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Mark Brady officiating.
Interment will be in Concord Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.
For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com