Donna J. Myers, 83, of Heritage Meadows Personal Care Home in Kittanning, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019.

She was born Feb. 21, 1936, in Kittanning, to the late Frank C. and Mary Toy.

Donna was a loving mother and wife, who enjoyed spending time with family.

She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Andrasy and husband, Jeff; son, Glenn Myers, Jr. and his wife, Kim; grandchildren, Dakota, Skyllar, and Casey; great-grandchild, Luna; and two sisters, Sue Verner and Rea Michelle Smith.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary Toy; husband, Glenn R. Myers, Sr.; son, Ted Myers; brother, Frank Toy; and two sisters, Mary J. Wolfe, and Joann Hallman.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service with the Rev. Edward Walters officiating. Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.