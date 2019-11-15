Home

Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church Covenant Center
328 N. Water St.
Kittanning, PA
View Map
Donna K. (Cribbs) Devres


1942 - 2019
Donna K. (Cribbs) Devres Obituary

Donna K. (Cribbs) Devres, 77, of Grand Rapids, Mich., formerly of Kittanning, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.

She was born April 15, 1942.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church Covenant Center, 328 N. Water St., Kittanning, with Pastor Deb Kociban officiating.

A visitation/funeral luncheon will follow.

Arrangements by Snyder Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

For more information or to send an online condolence please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

