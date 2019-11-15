|
Donna K. (Cribbs) Devres, 77, of Grand Rapids, Mich., formerly of Kittanning, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
She was born April 15, 1942.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church Covenant Center, 328 N. Water St., Kittanning, with Pastor Deb Kociban officiating.
A visitation/funeral luncheon will follow.
Arrangements by Snyder Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.
For more information or to send an online condolence please visit www.snydercrissman.com.