Donna Kaye (Brocious) Higginson, 74, of Adrian, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at ACMH Hospital. She was born in Kittanning, on Jan. 23, 1945, to Ferman Leroy and Gladys Brocious. On Sept. 2, 1967, she married her love; the late, Thomas W. Higginson, III, and they raised three children together. Donna graduated from the Kittanning Senior High School. She enjoyed being outside caring for her flowers and spending time with her children, sisters, grandchildren and great-grandchild. The highlight of her week was hosting the family dinner on Sundays. Donna always had a way of making everyone laugh, her sense of humor will be missed by everyone that knew her. She leaves behind to cherish her memory a son, Bryon Higginson and wife, Stephanie, of Ford Cliff; two daughters, Stacy Higginson, of Kittanning and Tonya Kline and husband, Earl, of Ford City; four grandchildren, Logan Presley, Tyler Charney, Colin Kline, and Abigail Higginson; a great grandson, Emmitt Thomas Watterson; three brothers, Kenneth Brocious and wife, Connie, of Worthington, Richard Brocious and wife, Ruth, of Worthington, and Ferman Brocious, Jr. and wife, Judy, of Kittanning; five sisters, Betty Thevenin and husband, Joseph, of Ford City, Diane Swigart and husband, Doug, of Kittanning, Deloris Anthony and husband, Barye, of Worthington, Mary Mikeska, of Worthington, and Carol Patterson and husband, Jeff, of Worthington; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 48 years, Thomas W. Higginson, III, who died Jan. 30, 2016; brothers, Eugene Brocious, Robert Brocious, and David Brocious. Relatives and friends may visit from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019, at the Bauer Funeral Home, 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. Robert F. Hindman officiating. Burial will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. To send a condolence to Donna's family or view a video tribute honoring her life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.