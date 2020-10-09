Donna Lee (Cramer) Mamros, 78, of Leechburg, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Presbyterian Senior Care at The Willows, Oakmont.

Born April 27, 1942, in Vandergrift, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Dean and Margaret "Peggy" (Ripple) Cramer.

Donna was a graduate of Vandergrift High School. She was employed by W.I.C. for 10 years and H&R Block, Leechburg, for 15 years, until her retirement in 2016.

She enjoyed fishing, playing cards and reading books. Donna loved spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren grow.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Mamros, who passed away on March 10, 1995; and her siblings: Gaye Cramer, Ruth Davis and Faye Nabors.

Donna is survived by her children: Jason (Andrea) Mamros, of North Apollo; Paul (Nancy) Mamros, of Reston, Va.; and Denise (Rachel Heaton) Mamros, of New Kensington; grandchildren: Jake and Sara Mamros of Reston, Va.; Connor Mamros and Peyton, of North Apollo; brother, Thomas Cramer, of Michigan; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Donna's request there will be no viewing. A Blessing service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at St. Catherine Cemetery Chapel in Gilpin Township, with Monsignor Larry Kulick officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Donna's memory to the Parks Township Sportsmen Club, 1111 Shipman Road, Leechburg, PA 15656.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo.

