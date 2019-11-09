Home

Donna Marie Greenawalt

Donna Marie Greenawalt, 51, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on June 17, 1968, to Carl and Lyndia (Lockhart) Renfro in Kittanning.

Donna worked as a certified nurse's assistant.

Donna is survived by her two daughters, Angel (Adam) Smith, of Brookville, and Bobbi Lynn Greenawalt, of El Dorado, Ark.; a granddaughter, Shannelle Smith, of Brookville; sister, Lydia Hughes, of Homosassa, Fla.; two brothers, Carl L. Renfro, of Freeport, Pa., and Steve Renfro, of Rural Valley; and her fiancé, Ivan R. Clark, II, of Abingdon, Va.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Graveside services will be held at the Salem (Hill's) United Church of Christ Cemetery, 316 Hills Church Road in Cowanshannock Township, on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Ron Biddle officiating. www.carsonboyer.com.

