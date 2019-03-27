Donnell G. Hiwiller, 90, of Sugarcreek Township, passed into eternal life on Sunday, March 24, 2019, while in the care of QLS Sugarcreek and Three Rivers Hospice. He was born in Bradys Bend on Dec. 2, 1928, to W. Edward and Ruby (Ferrier) Hiwiller. He was a graduate of East Brady High School and the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics where he was certified as an airplane engine mechanic. Don married the former Dolores I. McElroy on June 14, 1952; she survives. Two daughters, four grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and a passel of four-footed friends complete the family. Don worked for the Bradys Bend Limestone Company as a young man and again in later years when he served as the mine's superintendent. Don proudly served in the U.S. Air Force on active duty as a flight engineer for B-17's for four years and in active reserves for seven years. Don was stationed at Hunter Air Base in Savannah, Ga., and at Sidi Slimane Air Base, Morocco, where he prepared planes for action during the Korean War. After discharge, Don worked for General Electric in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Philadelphia, Pa. He also worked for Magnetics in East Butler. Don served as safety inspector at Bethlehem Steel Corporation, Fawn Mine. He held the same position for Rosebud Mining until his retirement. Don enjoyed woodworking and building; he and Dolores built their own home in Sugarcreek Township. He was the "go to" handyman for family and friends. Don served as an EMT with the Sugarcreek Ambulance Service for many years. Don's favorite activity in retirement was regaling everyone with stories from his military experience. He enjoyed building model airplanes. Don was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ (now St. Paul's Community Church). He chaired the building committee when a new sanctuary was added in the 70s. Don was a lifelong animal lover and his cats, Tiny and Fred, will miss his gentle care. Don was a member of the Masonic Order, Lodge 540 Chicora, the New Castle Consistory, and the Syria Shrine. Don's parents and his step-father, Jim Lyon, preceded him in death. Survivors include his wife of nearly 67 years, Dolores I. Hiwiller, of Worthington, daughters, Dr. Karen (Ed) King, of New Kensington, and Sue Ann (Galen) Shirey, of Mayport. Grandchildren include Dr. Jesse (Jessica) Shirey, of St. Marys, Dr. Emily (Gene) Rapp, of Mayport, Lindsay (Mark) Kloepping, of Ashburn, Va., and Jordan (Catlin) King, of Gibsonia. Great-grandchildren include Grady, Sophia, Stella, and Colton Shirey, Jeb and Libby Rapp and Cameron Smith, Noah and Lia Kloepping, and Maris King. Don's sister, Patricia Reimer, of Lower Burrell, also survives, as do Don's nieces, Amy Weibel and Lauri (Jerry) Lisanti, and his nephew, M. Dann (Cheryl) Weibel. Family and friends will be received on Friday, March 29, 2019, in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville, from 4-7 p.m. Additional viewing will take place on Saturday, March 30, 2019, in St. Paul's Community Church from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Samuel Swick and the Rev. Jonathan Jensen officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. The family would like to thank Don's personal caregivers and, the staff at QLS Sugarcreek and Three Rivers Hospice for their care of Don. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sugarcreek Ambulance Service, 2030 State Route 268, East Brady, Pa. 16028, or your local animal rescue. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.