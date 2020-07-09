1/
Dora Belle Wolfe
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dora Belle Wolfe, 82, of Kittanning, formerly of Adrian, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

She was born Dec. 3, 1937, in Templeton, to the late Marlin and E. Claire (Farester) Klingensmith.

Dora was a member of the Templeton Church of God and was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking and baking buns and cinnamon rolls. Her grandchildren knew her as Grandma Noodle for her homemade noodles.

Dora is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Battaglia and her husband, Frank; son, Timothy Wolfe; son, Douglas Wolfe and his wife, Jackie; five grandchildren: Rickey Wolfe and wife, Janie, Ryan Wolfe and Rodney Wolfe, Michelle Kirkpatrick and husband, Nick and Kristy Wolfe (Dave Peters); and five great-grandchildren: Rhylie Wolfe, Sydney Kirkpatrick, Kendall Peters, Raina Wolfe and Kaison Wolfe.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne Wolfe, who passed away Sept. 30, 1990; sisters: Alice Greenawalt, Jean Fitzgerald, Goldie Darling and Marge Gallo; and brothers: Robert Klingensmith, George Klingensmith and Richard Klingensmith.

Friends will be received on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning, from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service with the Rev. Robert French officiating. Interment will be the Limestone Cemetery in Adrian.

For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
253 N Grant Ave
Kittanning, PA 16201
(724) 543-1759
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved