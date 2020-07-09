Dora Belle Wolfe, 82, of Kittanning, formerly of Adrian, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

She was born Dec. 3, 1937, in Templeton, to the late Marlin and E. Claire (Farester) Klingensmith.

Dora was a member of the Templeton Church of God and was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking and baking buns and cinnamon rolls. Her grandchildren knew her as Grandma Noodle for her homemade noodles.

Dora is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Battaglia and her husband, Frank; son, Timothy Wolfe; son, Douglas Wolfe and his wife, Jackie; five grandchildren: Rickey Wolfe and wife, Janie, Ryan Wolfe and Rodney Wolfe, Michelle Kirkpatrick and husband, Nick and Kristy Wolfe (Dave Peters); and five great-grandchildren: Rhylie Wolfe, Sydney Kirkpatrick, Kendall Peters, Raina Wolfe and Kaison Wolfe.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne Wolfe, who passed away Sept. 30, 1990; sisters: Alice Greenawalt, Jean Fitzgerald, Goldie Darling and Marge Gallo; and brothers: Robert Klingensmith, George Klingensmith and Richard Klingensmith.

Friends will be received on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning, from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service with the Rev. Robert French officiating. Interment will be the Limestone Cemetery in Adrian.

For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.