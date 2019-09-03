|
Doris Ann (Fair) Cesare, 85, of Cadogan, Pa., went to be with our Lord on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Kittanning Care Center.
She was born Nov. 17, 1933, in Cadogan, to Cloyd and Anastasia (Greenthaner) Fair.
Mrs. Cesare was a very caring and loving wife to Domenic and mother to her four children. She was also the last surviving member of her family.
She was a lifelong member of St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church in Cadogan.
She is survived by her four sons - Daniel of Greensburg, Pa., Domenic of Charlotte, N.C., Brian and fiancé Susan Shade of Cadogan, and David and wife Betty of Barhamsville, Va.; nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. Also near and dear to her was nephew Michael Cesare whom always visited her and she referred to as her son "number 5."
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Domenic Cesare, Jr.; sister Delores (John) Varholla; and brothers Norman and Cloyd (Bill) Fair.
CESARE - Friends of Doris Ann (Fair) Cesare 85, will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Mantini Funeral Home, 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.
A prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church, Cadogan, with her pastor, the Rev. Allen Grote, officiating.
Interment will take place in St. Frances Cemetery, South Buffalo Township. Arrangements by Mantini.