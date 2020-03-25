Home

Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
Doris Grace Kirkpatrick


1933 - 2020
Doris Grace Kirkpatrick Obituary

Doris Grace Kirkpatrick, 86, of Rural Valley, died at home on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

She was born Dec. 7, 1933, in Rural Valley, daughter of the late Harry Wellington Boyer and Dorothy Clara Jane (Lauster) Boyer.

Known by most as Grace, she worked at Moore's Market, Dixon's Market, the Rural Valley Post Office, and Shannock Valley Schools. She was a member of the Rural Valley Presbyterian Church.

Grace graduated from high school in 1951.

On Sept. 5, 1952, she married Floyd E. Kirkpatrick in Winchester, Va.

Surviving are her children, Robert (Cynthia) Kirkpatrick; David (Pamela) Kirkpatrick; Colleen Kirkpatrick; and Larry (SuAnn) Kirkpatrick. Grace is also survived by her brother, Larry (Rhonda) Boyer; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at the Harkleroad Cemetery.

Arrangements are being made by Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., Rural Valley.

