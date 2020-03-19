|
|
Doris Jean Todoroff, 82, formerly of Pittsburgh and Ford City, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, in East Brunswick, N.J.
She was born Aug. 10, 1937, in Ford City, to Vangel and Vangelitsa Naidova Todoroff.
After 40 years of teaching English, she retired from Brentwood High School.
She was a member of the Orthodox Church.
A graduate of Ford City High School, she had a Bachelor of Science in Education from Indiana State Teachers College and a Master of Science in Education from Duquesne University.
Survivors include a brother, Alexander Todoroff, of Monroe, N.J.; a sister-in-law, Ruby Todoroff, of Florida; nine nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, George Todoroff.
Visitation will be held from 5-9 p.m. Friday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday with Father Nikolai Breckenridge officiating. Interment will be in Ford City Cemetery.