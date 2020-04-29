Home

Services

Buechele Funeral Home
707 Kellys Way
East Brady, PA 16028
(724) 526-3111
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Buechele Funeral Home
707 Kellys Way
East Brady, PA 16028
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Buechele Funeral Home
707 Kellys Way
East Brady, PA 16028
Doris M. Bearfield


1939 - 2020
Doris M. Bearfield Obituary

Doris M. Bearfield, 80, of East Brady, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice.

Born May 19, 1939, in Kittanning Hollow, she was the daughter of Harry W. and Stella M. (Benninger) Kiser.

A 1957 East Brady High School graduate, she married her high school sweetheart, Thomas K. Bearfield Jr., on Nov. 21, 1958 in Kaylor, Pa. They were married for 46 years. He preceded her in death on Feb. 28, 2004.

Doris was employed as a Medical Secretary at Butler Memorial Hospital. She was the custodian for the First Presbyterian Church in East Brady for nine years, and the custodian of the Trinity Church in Bradys Bend for twelve years. She also cleaned and babysat for several families in the East Brady area.

She was a member of the Trinity Church since 1952, and belonged to the Women of Joy at her church. She was a former member of the Eastern Star, and a former member of the Young at Heart. Doris also enjoyed researching genealogy.

Doris is survived by her son; David (Connie) Bearfield of East Brady. She is also survived by two grandchildren; Ashten Bearfield of Linesville and Cole (Brenna) Bearfield of Butler; one sister, Alice Groves of Allison Park; a cousin whom her parents raised, Judy (Wayne) Double of Karns City, also several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Harry (Buster) Kiser, and two sisters; Betty Kaufman-who was killed in the 1980 Bradys Bend Flood, and Mildred Griffths.

Friends of Doris M. Bearfield will be received from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Buechele Funeral Home, 707 Kellys Way, East Brady, Pa. 16028.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday from the funeral home with Rev. Pete Sapp officiating. In accordance with CDC guidelines, an appropriate face mask will be required to enter the funeral home, and appropriate social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Private burial in Oak Grove Cemetery will follow.

We ask that those who are at risk or those who are ill, avoid visiting the funeral home. You may express your condolences through our online guestbook at www.BuecheleFuneralHome.com.

