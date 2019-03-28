Doris M. Crawford, 83, of Queenstown, Perry Township, Armstrong County, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Sugarcreek Rest Home.

Born Sept. 18, 1935, in Summerville, Pa., she was the daughter of the Rev. Charles and Helen M. (Schrengost) Ferringer.

On Feb. 19, 1954, Doris married Donald G. Crawford. He preceded her in death on Feb. 12, 1999.

She was a member of the Queenstown United Methodist Church. Doris proudly raised her six children and will be remembered as an excellent mother.

Surviving are three daughters, Cheryl Smith, of Natrona Heights, Brenda (Dale) John, of East Brady, and Mary Beth Crawford, of Sarver; three sons, Donald (Mary) Crawford, of Queenstown, Brian (Lisa) Crawford, of Tennessee, and Scott (Dawn) Crawford, of Chicora. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Crystal, Angela, Megan, Brayden, Geoffrey, Jessica, Kevin, and Adam, eight great-grandchildren, Nolan, Alana, Taylor, Caleb, Alex, Avery, AJ, and Anyston; and two sisters, Sally (Chick Kelly) McClaine and Pamela (Jack) Cauilfield.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two grandsons, Joshua and Patrick Crawford; three brothers, John, William, and June; three sisters, Betty, Margaret, and Mary; and one sonin law, Dewayne Smith.

Friends of Doris M. Crawford will be received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 707 Kellys Way, East Brady. Additional visitation will be held from 10- 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Queenstown United Methodist Church with funeral services being held at 11 a.m. The Rev. Floyd Barnhart will officiate. Private burial in Bradys Bend Cemetery will follow. The Crawford family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Queenstown United Methodist Church, PO Box 114, Petrolia, Pa. 16050. To view or express condolences, please visit www.Buechele- FuneralHome.com.