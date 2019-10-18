|
Doris M. (John) Harshman, 74, of Kittanning, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She was born Sept. 27, 1945, in Adrian, to the late Fred and Irene (Grey) John.
Doris lived in Armstrong County most of her life. She married Howard J. Harshman July 11, 1964. She was a wonderful, loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandma and friend to all who knew her. She loved spending time with family and friends, gathering for family holidays, dinners, picnics and going out with "the gang." Doris was truly the Rock of our family.
She will be greatly missed by her husband of 55 years, Howard H. Harshman; daughter, Pamela (Harshman) Freeman; granddaughter, Brandi Gaiser; great-grandchildren: Rylee, Braelyn, Breanna, Johnathan, Bryan, Janaya and Kolton; sister, Gaye (John) Hindman and her husband, Lewis; brother, Terry John; sister, and best friend, Margie Baker; and numerous nephews and nieces whom she loved so much.
Those that met her at Heaven's Gate: her parents, Fred and Irene John; son, Leslie A. Harshman; grandsons, Ryan and John Freeman; great-grandson, Kaden Freeman; brothers: Eugene, Benton and Oliver John; sisters: Martha (John) Boyer, Glenda (John) Pennington and Olive John; and nephews, Joseph and Brian John.
A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of a memorial service at 11 a.m. at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, with Pastor Jimmy Edwards officiating. For more information or to send an online condolence please visit www.snydercrissman.com.