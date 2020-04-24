|
Doris (Smeltzer) Uplinger, 73, of Kittanning, formerly of Whitesburg, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the ACMH Hospital with kidney failure and various other medical issues.
She was born on March 7, 1947, to Kenneth B. and Mildred (Shank) Smeltzer in Kittanning.
She was a member of the Whitesburg United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, M.S. Society, and was a 1965 graduate of Elderton High School. Family was very important to her; church activities she always volunteered for, and loved to sew, do crafts, acrylic painting and had an unwavering faith. Doris worked at Big River Manufacturing, Greendale Tavern and Tony's Place. She was the social butterfly bartender and was the second runner-up for bartender of the year in the early 80s.
Doris is survived by her son, Kenneth (companion - Lori McIntire) Uplinger; daughter, Deborah (Greg) Huey; sister, Martha (Dave) Dyott; three step grandchildren; two greatgrandchildren; nephew, Brian Dyott and his son, Adam; and brother in law, Tom Uplinger.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Richard D. Uplinger, who passed away in 2002; an infant son; and sisters-in-laws, Lorraine Uplinger and Fern Brink.
As per COVID-19 Regulations, all services will be held privately. The family would like to thank ACMH Hospital and VNA Hospice for caring and compassion while she was there. Burial will take place in the Pleasant Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Whitesburg United Methodist Church, 12127 US Route 422, Kittanning, PA 16201. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley, www.carson/boyer.com.