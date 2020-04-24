Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Uplinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris (Smeltzer) Uplinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris (Smeltzer) Uplinger Obituary

Doris (Smeltzer) Uplinger, 73, of Kittanning, formerly of Whitesburg, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the ACMH Hospital with kidney failure and various other medical issues.

She was born on March 7, 1947, to Kenneth B. and Mildred (Shank) Smeltzer in Kittanning.

She was a member of the Whitesburg United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, M.S. Society, and was a 1965 graduate of Elderton High School. Family was very important to her; church activities she always volunteered for, and loved to sew, do crafts, acrylic painting and had an unwavering faith. Doris worked at Big River Manufacturing, Greendale Tavern and Tony's Place. She was the social butterfly bartender and was the second runner-up for bartender of the year in the early 80s.

Doris is survived by her son, Kenneth (companion - Lori McIntire) Uplinger; daughter, Deborah (Greg) Huey; sister, Martha (Dave) Dyott; three step grandchildren; two greatgrandchildren; nephew, Brian Dyott and his son, Adam; and brother in law, Tom Uplinger.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Richard D. Uplinger, who passed away in 2002; an infant son; and sisters-in-laws, Lorraine Uplinger and Fern Brink.

As per COVID-19 Regulations, all services will be held privately. The family would like to thank ACMH Hospital and VNA Hospice for caring and compassion while she was there. Burial will take place in the Pleasant Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Whitesburg United Methodist Church, 12127 US Route 422, Kittanning, PA 16201. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley, www.carson/boyer.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -