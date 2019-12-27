Home

POWERED BY

Services
Family-Funeral & Cremation
7253 Plantation Rd
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 466-5440
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorma Atherton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorma Lorriane "Sis" Atherton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorma Lorriane "Sis" Atherton Obituary

Dorma Lorriane "Sis" Atherton, 91, of Gulf Breeze Fla., formerly of Kittanning, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Pensacola, Fla.

Born in Spaces Corners, on Sept. 12, 1928, she was the daughter of Allie Crissman and Jennie Lamison Crissman.

Mrs. Atherton was the widow of the late Ira L. Atherton. Dorma is survived by her five children: Delores (Ernie) Beck, of Kittanning, Janet (Joe) Fox, of Templeton, Shirley Luke, of Navarre, Fla., Robert (Michelle) Atherton, of Templeton and Betty (Stephen) Moistner, of Gulf Breeze, Fla.; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and her brother, Howard "Chic" Crissman.

Besides her husband, father and mother, she was presided in death by her sister, Emma "Kutch" Blose; brothers: Allie "Rook" Crissman, Guy Crissman, James "Spike" Crissman and John Crissman.

Memorial service will be private and held by immediate family only. Family-Funeral & Cremation, 7253 Plantation Road, Pensacola, FL 32504 is entrusted with the arrangements.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Family-Funeral & Cremation
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -