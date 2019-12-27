|
|
Dorma Lorriane "Sis" Atherton, 91, of Gulf Breeze Fla., formerly of Kittanning, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Pensacola, Fla.
Born in Spaces Corners, on Sept. 12, 1928, she was the daughter of Allie Crissman and Jennie Lamison Crissman.
Mrs. Atherton was the widow of the late Ira L. Atherton. Dorma is survived by her five children: Delores (Ernie) Beck, of Kittanning, Janet (Joe) Fox, of Templeton, Shirley Luke, of Navarre, Fla., Robert (Michelle) Atherton, of Templeton and Betty (Stephen) Moistner, of Gulf Breeze, Fla.; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and her brother, Howard "Chic" Crissman.
Besides her husband, father and mother, she was presided in death by her sister, Emma "Kutch" Blose; brothers: Allie "Rook" Crissman, Guy Crissman, James "Spike" Crissman and John Crissman.
Memorial service will be private and held by immediate family only. Family-Funeral & Cremation, 7253 Plantation Road, Pensacola, FL 32504 is entrusted with the arrangements.