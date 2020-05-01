Dorothy Bonner, loving sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and greatgreat grandmother, passed away at age 93 on April 29, 2020, less than one month prior to her 94th birthday.Dorothy was born on May 22, 1926 in Ford Cliff. On March 31, 1945, she married Russell E. Bonner, and they had three children: Barbara, Jeffrey, and Christine.Dorothy enjoyed baking, ceramics, and visiting the seashore. She attended services at the First United Methodist Church in Leechburg.She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Ruby Grantz; brothers: Blaine and George; sisters: Helen, Carmen, and Rose; husband, Russell E. Bonner; son, Jeffrey Bonner; and grandson, Gordon Garmong.Her memory will be cherished by her sister, Jayne Mattu; daughters: Barbara (Kenneth) Mitchell and Christine (Michael) Grafton; daughter-in-law, Jan Bonner; grandchildren Marcy Walker, Mark Bonner, Jennifer Davis, Nick Grafton, and Courtney Stopansky; granddaughter in-law, Betsy Garmong; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Ashley, Lynsey, Joey, Konstantin, and Margot; and great-great grandchildren, Paytyn, Evelyn, and Braxton.Due to state mandates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation. A Celebration of Life to honor Dorothy's life will be announced at a later date. Private interment in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, will be held at the convenience of the family.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Leechburg.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's memory to the American Diabetes Association, 112 Washington Place, #1520, Pittsburgh, PA, 15219, or visit www.diabetes.org.To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Leader Times on May 1, 2020.