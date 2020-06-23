Dorothy "Eileen" (Bauldoff) Clark
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorothy "Eileen" (Bauldoff) Clark, 92, formerly of Worthington, passed away in Cabot, under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice on Sunday, June 21, 2020. She had been living at Concordia for several years in personal care.

Eileen was born Nov. 30, 1927, in Clearfield Township, Butler County. She was the middle child of Florence "Alma" Bauldoff and Roy S. Bauldoff.

She attended a one room school in Coylesville, as a child. She graduated from Worthington West Franklin High School in 1946.

She was a member of the Worthington Evangelical Lutheran Church. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels for a time through the church.

She enjoyed TV game shows, crosswords and jigsaw puzzles. She loved the greeting cards she received from family and friends and those lottery cards she received from several friends were special.

Eileen was a homemaker, and also worked for Butler County Mushroom Farm, Rainbow Sweepers and did child care.

She met and married Victor L. Clark in 1948, and they spent 47 years together.

She is survived by her daughter, Connie Lea Clark Murray and her husband, Albert "Bud" Murray, of Cabot; her grandsons, Eric Shane Murray and friend, Beth, of Wexford; and Stephen Kent Murray and wife, Lorae; and great-granddaughters: Raylin Grace and Paysen Skylee, all of Hollidaysburg, Pa. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Victor; and a son, Jack Leon Clark; a sister, Florence "Toots" Bresnahan; and a brother, Donald Bauldoff.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday June 23, 2020, from 4:45 p.m. until time of funeral services at 6 p.m. in the St. Luke Lutheran Church, 330 Hannahstown Road, Cabot, with the Rev. Barry Keurulainen officiating.

Guests are asked to please wear a mask and to use social distancing, if attending. Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to either Good Samaritan Hospice, The Orphans of the Storm or Worthington Evangelical Lutheran Church.

The F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home in Worthington is assisting the family with their funeral arrangements.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA 16262
(724) 297-3301
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved