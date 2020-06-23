Dorothy "Eileen" (Bauldoff) Clark, 92, formerly of Worthington, passed away in Cabot, under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice on Sunday, June 21, 2020. She had been living at Concordia for several years in personal care.

Eileen was born Nov. 30, 1927, in Clearfield Township, Butler County. She was the middle child of Florence "Alma" Bauldoff and Roy S. Bauldoff.

She attended a one room school in Coylesville, as a child. She graduated from Worthington West Franklin High School in 1946.

She was a member of the Worthington Evangelical Lutheran Church. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels for a time through the church.

She enjoyed TV game shows, crosswords and jigsaw puzzles. She loved the greeting cards she received from family and friends and those lottery cards she received from several friends were special.

Eileen was a homemaker, and also worked for Butler County Mushroom Farm, Rainbow Sweepers and did child care.

She met and married Victor L. Clark in 1948, and they spent 47 years together.

She is survived by her daughter, Connie Lea Clark Murray and her husband, Albert "Bud" Murray, of Cabot; her grandsons, Eric Shane Murray and friend, Beth, of Wexford; and Stephen Kent Murray and wife, Lorae; and great-granddaughters: Raylin Grace and Paysen Skylee, all of Hollidaysburg, Pa. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Victor; and a son, Jack Leon Clark; a sister, Florence "Toots" Bresnahan; and a brother, Donald Bauldoff.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday June 23, 2020, from 4:45 p.m. until time of funeral services at 6 p.m. in the St. Luke Lutheran Church, 330 Hannahstown Road, Cabot, with the Rev. Barry Keurulainen officiating.

Guests are asked to please wear a mask and to use social distancing, if attending. Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to either Good Samaritan Hospice, The Orphans of the Storm or Worthington Evangelical Lutheran Church.

The F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home in Worthington is assisting the family with their funeral arrangements.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.