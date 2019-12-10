Home

Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
(843) 662-5251
Dorothy E. Dunn Obituary

Dorothy E. Dunn, 91, of Florence, S.C., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.

She was born on Sept. 25, 1928, to the late James and Agnes Edgington in Worthington. Mrs. Dunn married the love of her life, Charles P. Dunn, on June 25, 1950. She retired from AT&T and loved to play bingo and spend time with her family. Mrs. Dunn attended New Beginnings Church.

In addition to parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles P. Dunn; daughter, Donna Perkins; and four brothers.

She is survived by her children: Charlotte Rotan (Robert), of Fayetteville, N.C., Patty D. Gainey, of Hartsville, S.C. and James Dunn (Missy), of Florence, S.C.; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her sister, Ruth Bundy, of Worthington.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in the Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home Chapel.

Entombment followed at Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

The family received friends from 2-3 p.m. on Friday at the funeral and from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at the residence, 2825 Cobblestone St., Florence, S.C.

Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

