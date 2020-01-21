|
Dorothy E. (Beckett) Grafton, 91, of Walkchalk, passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation & Nursing Facility in Kittanning.
She was born Jan. 18, 1929, in Boggsville, a daughter of the late Clarence and Estella (Steele) Beckett, and was a lifelong resident of the area.
She was a member of West Glade Run Presbyterian Church. Dorothy enjoyed doing puzzles and word search books. She liked watching figure skating, listening to country music, watching Family Feud and watching the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Left behind to cherish her memory includes her daughter, Doris Jean (Joe) Laux, of Worthington; son, Leroy E., Jr. (Mary Ann) Grafton, of Scottdale; daughters, Beverly (Ralph) Laux, of Worthington, and Sandy (Larry) Clark, of Worthington; grandchildren: Karen (Ken) Painter, Kim (Carl) Beatty, Mindy (Adam) Ingalls, Kelly (Amber) Laux and Sharon (Chris) Jones; step grandsons, Brian (Kristen) Pritts, Brett (Jenn) Pritts and Keith (Anna) Clark; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Jay Frank Beckett, of Rimersburg; numerous nieces and nephews; and close neighbors, Tom and Bev Lauffer, of Kittanning.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy E. Grafton, Sr.; sisters, Mildred Grafton and Sara Grafton; brother, Floyd Beckett; and infant brother, Leroy Beckett.
Friends will be received on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington. Additional visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at West Glade Run Presbyterian Church from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Colleen McFarland officiating. Burial will follow in Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington. For more information or to express condolences, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.