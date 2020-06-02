Dorothy M. (Boltz) Bussard, 74, of Adrian, died on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Quality Life Services Sugarcreek.She was born Oct. 26, 1945, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital, a daughter of Norman H. and Mary (Libecco) Boltz.She lived in Dayton, for more than 20 years but spent most of her life living in Cowansville.Dorothy was a babysitter to many children throughout the years and she thought of them as her own as she loved them dearly.She was a member of Union First Presbyterian Church in Cowansville, serving of many committees during her time as a deacon and she was in the church choir for many years.In her earlier years, she watched her husband racing dirt track all throughout the tri-state area. She loved to read, do puzzle books of all kinds, crochet and she could be seen at many yard and garage sales. Dorothy had a gentle, kind soul and was a child at heart. She loved passionately and was satisfied by the simplest things in life. She enjoyed going to the Donegal Grange in Chicora, and being with her many friends while listening to music. Many Tuesdays were spent at the Rosston Chapel with her sister and friends who she loved so much. She loved animals and spoke to them as if they were human. Her faithful Chihuahua "Taco Bell" was her whole world. Dorothy leaves behind to cherish her memory her mother, Mary Libecco Boltz, of Cowansville; daughter, Deanna Jack and husband, Randy, of Adrian; sister, Betty Hill, of Cowansville; brother, John Boltz and wife, Shawnee, of Worthington; and many nieces and nephews.In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin "Ben" Bussard, whom she married on Dec. 14, 1963; an infant brother; sister, Lois; brother, Mark; and companion, Dean Hill.Private services will be held at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Cowansville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Dorothy's honor to Orphans of the Storm, P.O. Box 838, Kittanning, PA 16201.For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.
Published in Leader Times on Jun. 2, 2020.