Dorothy M. "Dot" Powell, 86, of Cabot, formerly of Kittanning, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019, unexpectedly at her residence.

Dorothy was born on Feb. 24, 1933, in New Kensington, to Thomas and Jane (Whittaker) Brison.

Dorothy attended Cabot United Methodist Church. She worked many years as a Notary Public with her husband at the family business, G.A. Powell Auto Sales. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, loved music, playing the piano, shopping, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was an avid reader and proud Democrat. She will be fondly remembered for her baking, especially her coconut pies and dinner rolls.

Her memory will be cherished by a son, Thomas Powell and wife, Bevi, of Sarver; daughters: Glenna Wetzel and husband, Bill, of Cabot, Judy Kitko and husband, Ken, of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Becky Cousins and husband, Raymond, of Kittanning; grandchildren: Amy (Jody) Farr, Brett (Mary Ellen) Kitko, Brenda (Brant) Cirrincione, Brady Kitko, Timothy Wetzel, Tayne Powell, Adam Cousins, Taylor Powell, Graham Cousins, Jesse Norris, and Marty Norris; and nine great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glenn A. Powell, who passed away on March 20, 2013; and two brothers, Edwin Brison and Thomas Brison.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019, at the Chapel at Concordia Haven II, Entrance 5, 148 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023, with her grandson, the Rev. Brett Kitko officiating. Interment will be in the Sarverville Cemetery, Sarver. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. To send a condolence to Dorothy's family or view a video tribute honoring her life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.