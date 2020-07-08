Dorothy Mae (Patton) Neal, 82, of Kittanning, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh.

She was born on the Patton Farm in Slate Lick, Pa., Oct. 4, 1937, and was the last remaining child of the late Dwight and Elizabeth (Van Dyke) Patton. After living in many other places during her life, she returned to Slate Lick, where she lived the remainder of her life.

She worked in accounting for many companies from Concord, N.C., to the Poconos in Pennsylvania, before retiring from Carson Industries in Slate Lick. Dorothy was a member of the Slate Lick United Presbyterian Church.

Dorothy was one of the most generous and nonjudgmental people on Earth, wherever she went she left a lasting impression with everyone. She loved to volunteer at the Ford City Senior Center, since 2006, where she was a very devoted volunteer for the last 15 years. She was greatly loved by all there and will be deeply missed.

She spent many Sundays on her sun porch watching the Pittsburgh Steelers game with her friends: Bob and Sonya, Sheri and Danny, Lisa and Joyce.

Survivors include her sons, Michael (Deanna) Neal and Matthew (Olivia) Neal; daughters, Rebecca Donceel (Craig) and Patricia (Bruce) Fatchs; son, Timothy Neal (Lynn); daughter, Jacqueline Bennett; grandchildren: Chris Neal, Matt Neal, April Lomax, Amber Williams, Ali Thomas, Troy Thomas, McCall Arnette, Caroline Arnette, Richie Neal, Steven Malace, Leslie Malace, Rylee Neal and Jackson Neal; and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack L. Neal, who died in 2004; sisters, Isabell Gaiser and Sara Jean Frantz; and brother, Bill Patton.

Friends will be received from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. A committal service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Chapel at Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington, with the Rev. Fred Neal officiating. The family asks that everyone in attendance please wear a mask and respect social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's honor to help support the Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging, which she was very passionate about, and contact Charlotte Wells at the agency at 724-548-3290.

For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.