Dorothy May Thompson, 93, of Dayton, passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on Aug. 20, 1927, to John and Beatrice (Thompson) Kromer at Luciusboro, Pa.

Dorothy worked at Seasonal in Yatesboro. She enjoyed ceramics, playing bingo, going to the casino, crocheting but most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends.

Dorothy is survived by her son, William J. (Linda) Thompson, of Dayton; daughter, Kathy (Michael) Renosky, of Dayton; three granddaughters: Sheila Thompson, Ka (Mason) Ammerman and Laura (Craig) Hoover; grandson, Michael "Reno" Renosky; two great-granddaughters, Jalene Ammerman and Kinsley Ammerman; great-grandson, Jace Hoover; and sisters-inlaw, Helen Kromer, of Kittanning and Mabel Smith, of East Brady.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth William Thompson, who died Feb. 14, 1995; four brothers: Carl, John, Christ and Russell Kromer; and a sister, Bernice Reefer.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the funeral home with Pastor Steve Kromer officiating.

All CDC requirements are requested.

Burial will take place in the Smicksburg Lutheran Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregiver, Becky Lipsie, for everything that she has done.carsonboyer.com