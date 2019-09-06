|
Dorothy O. (Lytle) Nichol, of Eighty Four, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Paramount Senior Center of Peters Township.
Dorothy "Dot" gave her life to Jesus when she was a teenager.
She graduated from Kittanning High School with the class of 1947, as co-valedictorian.
After graduation she went to work at West Kittanning Lumber.
She worked at Algripco in Turtle Creek, and retired from Consolidated Coal of Pittsburgh, in 1992.
She was a Sunday school teacher and an active leader of youth activities at the different Baptist churches, of which she was a member.
She and James Nichol, Sr. were married almost 70 years ago on Dec. 17,1949.
Jim survives her along with children, James, Jr. (Alice), of Eighty Four and Denise Allgood, of Louisville Ky.
Survivors also include six grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by a sister, Grace (Zenith) Rosenberger, along with many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by parents, Orville C. and Margaret (Shreffler) Lytle.
Two sisters, Madeline Bowser and Genevieve "Jenny" Cunningham also predeceased her.
Viewing will be held Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington, from 2 to 6 p.m.
Funeral services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.