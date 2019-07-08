Dorothy Virginia (Decock) Czapor-Wingard, 90, of Ford City, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at her home.

Born Sept. 1, 1928, in Charleroi, Pa, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Ollie (Moyer) Decock and was a lifetime resident of the community.

Dorothy was a retired secretary at ACMH.

She was the oldest member of Manorville United Methodist Church where she previously served as financial secretary and Sunday school teacher.

Dorothy enjoyed camping, fishing, and most of all, family gatherings.

Left behind to cherish her memory includes her daughters, Lin Anthony, of Ford City, and Cathy (Tom) Hufhand, of Kittanning; a son, John (Lisa) Czapor Jr., of Manorville; a very special niece, Nancy Rupert, of Kittanning; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her first husband, John Pete Czapor; second husband, James Harvey Wingard; infant daughter, Charlene; son-in-law, Tim Anthony; great-grandson, Jordan Bowser; brothers, William Decock, Donald Decock, Eugene Decock, and infant brother Louis; and sisters, Leah Rodgers and Augustine Gaydos.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice.

Friends will be received from noon until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Manorville United Methodist Church, with Pastor Brenda Sommerville Schall officiating.

Interment will be in St. Francis DePaul Cemetery in Cadogan.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Dorothy's honor to Manorville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 174, Manorville, PA 16238.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com