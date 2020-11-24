Douglas Alan Brown, 62, of Creekside, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville.

He was born on June 26, 1958, to Norman and Nancy (Frick) Brown in Indiana, Pa.

Douglas worked for R&P Coal for 23 years and then for USX Steel Braddock for 20 years. He enjoyed bow hunting, riding side by sides and spending time with his granddaughter, Abby.

Douglas is survived by his wife, Debbie (Harkleroad) Brown; two sons, Shawn (Lisa Adams) Brown and Greg (Angela) Brown, all of Creekside; granddaughter, Abby Brown; two brothers, N. Michael (Stacy) Brown, of Indiana and Kirby (Colleen Ambrose) Brown, of Amherst, Ohio; and sister, Pamela Brown-Yeoman, of Greensburg.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

All services will be private as per Doug's wishes.