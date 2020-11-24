1/
Douglas Alan Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Douglas Alan Brown, 62, of Creekside, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville.

He was born on June 26, 1958, to Norman and Nancy (Frick) Brown in Indiana, Pa.

Douglas worked for R&P Coal for 23 years and then for USX Steel Braddock for 20 years. He enjoyed bow hunting, riding side by sides and spending time with his granddaughter, Abby.

Douglas is survived by his wife, Debbie (Harkleroad) Brown; two sons, Shawn (Lisa Adams) Brown and Greg (Angela) Brown, all of Creekside; granddaughter, Abby Brown; two brothers, N. Michael (Stacy) Brown, of Indiana and Kirby (Colleen Ambrose) Brown, of Amherst, Ohio; and sister, Pamela Brown-Yeoman, of Greensburg.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

All services will be private as per Doug's wishes. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. carsonboyer.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved